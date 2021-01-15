New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Copper futures slipped 1.1 per cent to Rs 608.45 per kg on Friday as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for January delivery eased by Rs 6.75, or 1.1 per cent, to Rs 608.45 per kg in a business turnover of 3,422 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here. PTI

