Lucknow, Apr 1 (PTI) A comprehensive crackdown on unauthorized e-rickshaws and autos began across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, based on instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

"On the first day of the drive, authorities seized 915 e-rickshaws and issued challans to 3,035 violators across the state," an official statement issued here said.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh had issued directives to all police commissioners, district magistrates, and police chiefs to ensure the campaign's success, the statement said.

Singh emphasized that the campaign, launched under the chief minister's orders, is being closely monitored from headquarters, it added.

He assured that continuous supervision would be maintained throughout the drive, which will run until April 30. District-level officers have also been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure effective implementation.

Campaign nodal officer, Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) Sanjay Singh, informed that by 5 pm on Tuesday, significant action had been taken in multiple divisions.

In Ghaziabad 381 e-rickshaws were seized, followed by 363 in Agra, 200 in Lucknow, 199 in Jhansi, 171 in Saharanpur, 165 in Mirzapur, 164 in Varanasi, and 136 in Prayagraj, according to the statement.

