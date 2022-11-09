New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Crude oil futures on Wednesday declined by 1.72 per cent to Rs 7,237 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery fell by Rs 127 or 1.72 per cent to Rs 7,237 per barrel in a business volume of 6,602 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.43 per cent lower at USD 88.53 per barrel, and Brent crude was down 0.31 per cent to USD 95.06 per barrel in New York.

