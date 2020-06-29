New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said a cyber attack took place on its email server on Sunday night but prompt action resulted in no data loss.

As a precaution, the Authority had shut down the server.

Also Read | Snap Spectacles 2 & Spectacles 3 Sunglasses Launched in India From Rs 14,999; to Go on Sale From July 4 via Flipkart.

"A ransom ware attack on NHAI email server took place yesterday night. The attack was foiled by the security system and email servers were shut down from safety point of view," NHAI Chief General Manager, IT, Akhilesh Srivastava, said.

The system is restored now, Srivastava added.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' Colour Variant Introduced in India; to Be Available for Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 Noon.

"No data loss took place. NHAI data lake and other systems remained unaffected from this attack," he said.

The government had warned against a large-scale cyber attack against individuals and businesses earlier this month.

India's cyber security nodal agency, CERT-In had issued an advisory warning that the potential phishing attacks could impersonate government agencies, departments and trade bodies that have been tasked to oversee disbursement of government fiscal aid.

The NHAI has been mandated the task to develop, maintain and manage National Highways, the arterial roads of the country, for inter-state movement of passengers and goods.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)