New Delhi, June 29: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday introduced a new 'That Blue' colour variant for its recently launched Narzo 10. That Blue colour variant will be available to purchase in India for the first time on June 30 at 12 noon. The smartphone was initially launched in That White, and That Green colour option. Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C3 Smartphones Become Expensive in India; Check New Prices Here.

The Realme Narzo 10 features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.8 percent screen-to-bod ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor.

Introducing “That Blue”, a colour as vibrant as our Young Players. Available on sale from tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX and @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/43yc2U1qaH pic.twitter.com/zLwFSU8xni — realme (@realmemobiles) June 29, 2020

There is a 16MP camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. The device is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.

