New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Cement maker Dalmia Bharat on Friday announced to invest approximately Rs 3,520 crore in Maharashtra and Karnataka to add 6 MnTPA Cement Capacity.

The company, through its subsidiaries, will establish a 3.6 MnTPA (million tonnes per annum) clinker unit and a 3 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA) grinding unit at its existing Belgaum plant in Karnataka.

It will also set up a new greenfield split grinding unit with a capacity of 3 MnTPA in Pune, Maharashtra.

"The capex will be funded through a combination of debt and internal accruals," the company said in a statement.

With the expansion, Dalmia Bharat's total installed cement capacity will increase to 55.5 MnTPA, after considering the ongoing expansion of 2.9 MnT in Assam and Bihar.

"These new units are expected to be commissioned by Q4 FY27," it said, adding that this increased capacity will primarily help to meet growing demand in Western India, along with existing regions.

The Belgaum Grinding unit will cater to Southern Maharashtra markets.

On the other hand, the Pune Grinding Unit will entirely cater to Western Maharashtra markets.

"The initiative is a part of the company's vision to be a PAN India player and achieve 75 MnTPA capacity by FY28 and 110-130 MnT by 2031," it added.

Dalmia Bharat Managing Director and CEO Puneet Dalmia said this investment is a significant step in Dalmia Bharat's Phase II expansion strategy.

"The increase in our production capacity is primarily to meet the growing infrastructure demand in Western India," he said.

