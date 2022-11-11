New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) DCX Systems stock made its market debut with a nearly 39 per cent premium on Friday against the issue price of Rs 207.

The stock made its debut at Rs 287, a jump of 38.65 per cent from the issue price on the NSE. Later it zoomed 46.67 per cent to Rs 303.60.

On the BSE, it opened at Rs 286.25, a premium of 38.29 per cent. The stock later gained 47.34 per cent to Rs 305.

In early trade, both the Sensex and Nifty were trading in the green.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of DCX Systems was subscribed 69.79 times.

The offer had a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 100 crore.

Its price range was fixed at Rs 197-207 a share.

The Bengaluru-based company is primarily engaged in system integration and manufacturing of a comprehensive array of cables and wire harness assemblies, and also involved in kitting.

