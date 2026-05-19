Tom Kane, Iconic Voice Behind ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Powerpuff Girls’, Dies at 64

Tom Kane, the iconic voice actor known for bringing life to characters across the Star Wars universe and the beloved animated series The Powerpuff Girls, has died at the age of 64. According to his representative, Zach McGinnis, Kane passed away on Monday, May 18, 2026, at a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, following long-term health struggles. He was surrounded by his family in his final moments. Tamil Film Producer K Rajan Dies by Suicide at 85; Khushbu Sundar, R Sarath Kumar and Others Pay Tribute.

American Voice Actor Tom Kane Dies at 64

Kane’s death was attributed to complications stemming from a severe stroke he suffered in November 2020. The medical emergency significantly impacted his health, damaging the speech centre of his brain and forcing him into an early retirement from the industry he had dedicated his life to. In a statement shared with TMZ, McGinnis paid tribute to the late actor's legacy.

"Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever," McGinnis said, adding that beyond his monumental career, Kane was "an extraordinary man" and a devoted husband.

A Legacy in Animation and Gaming

Born Thomas Kane Roberts, the Kansas City native began his professional voice acting career at just 15 years old. Over nearly five decades, he amassed nearly 300 credits across television, film, radio commercials, and video games, showcasing a remarkable vocal range. For millions of fans, Kane was the definitive voice of Jedi Master Yoda and Admiral Yularen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, also lending his voice to the series' dramatic, newsreel-style opening narration.

His work in a galaxy far, far away extended into live-action cinema, where he voiced Admiral Ackbar in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Beyond Star Wars, Kane was a pillar of millennial and Gen Z childhood entertainment. He famously voiced Professor Utonium, the scientist and father figure who created The Powerpuff Girls, as well as the show’s flamboyant villain, HIM.

His other major cartoon roles included Darwin the chimpanzee in The Wild Thornberrys and the strict rabbit butler Mr Herriman in Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends. His influence was equally massive in the gaming community, where he originated the voice of Takeo Masaki in the Call of Duty Zombies franchise and portrayed prominent characters in the Batman: Arkham and Marvel Ultimate Alliance series. ‘The Batman Part 2’ Begins Production: Matt Reeves Confirms Robert Pattinson’s Sequel Will Be Set During Winter (See Pics).

Family Life and Surviving Relatives

Despite a highly demanding and successful Hollywood career, Kane remained deeply rooted in his personal life and family. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Roberts, and their nine children. The couple raised three biological children and welcomed six additional children into their home through adoption and fostering.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).