New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) DEA Secretary Ajay Seth on Monday exhorted multilateral development banks (MDBs) to explore more private sector investment opportunities.

At a joint workshop on "Enhancing MDBs' Engagement with India's Public & Private Sector", Seth highlighted huge opportunities to scale-up investments in India's key priority areas, including green energy and urban infrastructure.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Operations To Not Be Available for an Hour on Grey Line Section on November 22; Check Details.

"DEA Secretary also exhorted the MDBs to explore more private sector investment opportunities to facilitate further crowding-in of private financial resources," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) secretary also suggested that along with financing, MDBs should focus on "finance plus elements, to bring measurable value addition to projects beyond the normal course".

Also Read | Airtel Recharge Plan Update: Price of Minimum Monthly Recharge Plan Raised by 57 Percent to Rs 155 in Haryana, Odisha; Pan-India Roll-Out Expected Soon.

The joint workshop was also addressed by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Vice President Urjit Patel; New Development Bank (NDB) Director General, India's Regional Office, DJ Pandian and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Country Director Ulac Demirag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)