Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Deal activity more than doubled to USD 6.541 billion in November as compared to October on the back of a surge in high-value transactions, according to a report on Tuesday.

In October, the total deal activity in India was pegged at USD 2.687 billion in value terms, consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat said in the report.

In terms of the number of transactions, November saw a decline to 132 deals as against 167 in October, primarily because of a decline in private equity investments, the report said.

German major Siemens AG's 18 per cent stake buy in local unit Siemens for USD 2.28 billion was the largest transaction in November, while AU Small Finance Bank's USD 529 million acquisition of Fincare Small Finance Bank was the second largest, it said.

The overall merger and acquisition activity stood at USD 4.4 billion, making November the busiest one for such deals in 2023.

"The remarkable surge in M&A deal values to the USD 4-billion mark set a record for 2023, which is heartening to see in a challenging global economic environment," its partner Shanthi Vijeta said.

