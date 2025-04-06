New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Delhi Assembly on Sunday held a grand event titled "Bhagwan Mahavir Gatha" to mark the auspicious occasion of the 2624th birth anniversary and the 2550th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir.

Speaker of the Assembly Vijender Gupta addressing the programme gathering highlighted that the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir continue to serve as a beacon of light for all humanity.

Gupta was honoured with the 'Karmyogi Samman' award on the occasion and was presented with a commendation plaque by the Jain society.

The event was also attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and several distinguished members of the Jain community.

"The message of Lord Mahavir is not just religious but also serves as the foundation of human and social development. By adopting his principles, we can move towards a more peaceful and harmonious society," the Assembly Speaker said.

He congratulated the organising committees -- Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvan Mahotsav Samiti and Sakal Jain Samaj Delhi -- for successfully organizing such a grand event and assured them of continued support from the Delhi Legislative Assembly for similar initiatives in the future.

