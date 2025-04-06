Mumbai, April 6: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Sunday, April 6, 2025, will be declared by the Bodoland Lottery Department. The results are announced three times a day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM for various popular draws in the Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam. Participants eagerly await this draw, which is conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The lottery is legal in Assam and continues to attract players with its wide range of daily games and attractive prizes. Among the most played are Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi.

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is now available for download on the official website at bodolotteries.com. This ads-free platform provides the complete winners' list along with ticket numbers for all three draws. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Sunday, April 6, and verify your numbers with ease. This ensures transparency and ease of access for players across Assam. Scroll below to know where to check the results, timings of announcement, and the link to the official result page.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery results are announced at three fixed intervals at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM daily. Players can check the results on the official Bodoland Lottery website, bodolotteries.com, without any hassle from pop-up ads or redirects. The results are published in PDF format for each draw. Click here to instantly download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and view the full winners' list with ticket numbers. Stay tuned to the official portal for the most accurate updates.

There are at least 13 states in India where lottery is legally permitted, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Sikkim, and West Bengal, among others. These state-run lotteries offer a wide variety of draws with daily, weekly, and bumper prizes that attract thousands of participants. While the excitement around winning can be high, it's important to remember that lotteries are a form of gambling and should be approached with caution. LatestLY advises readers to participate responsibly, stay informed of local laws, and play within their means.

