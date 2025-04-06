Kolkata, April 06: Officials announced on Saturday that construction on the first phase of the Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway has officially begun. Part of the Greenfield project, this expressway aims to drastically cut down travel time between Varanasi and Kolkata, offering major convenience to commuters across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Once completed, the expressway will reduce the current 12–14-hour journey between Varanasi and Kolkata to just 6 hours. Commuters will be able to travel at speeds of up to 120 kmph, significantly enhancing connectivity and easing transportation of goods and people. NHAI Seeks Applications From Banks for Country’s 1st Multi-Lane Free Flow Toll Collection on Dwarka Expressway.

Route and Districts Covered

The expressway will span 18 districts including Chandauli, Bhabua, Sasaram, Aurangabad, Gaya, Hazaribagh, Ranchi, Bokaro, Bankura, and Diamond Harbour. It enters Bihar via Chandauli and Jharkhand through Chatra. The total stretch includes 22 km in Uttar Pradesh, 169 km in Bihar, 196 km in Jharkhand, and 323 km in West Bengal. Samruddhi Mahamarg Toll Hike: MSRDC To Increase Toll Charges on ‘Incomplete’ Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway From April 1, Check Revised Rates Here.

First Phase and Timeline

The expressway will be built in 13 phases. The first phase, now underway, covers a 27-kilometer stretch from Varanasi to Kaimur. Land acquisition has been completed, and construction is progressing rapidly to meet the deadlines.

The entire project is estimated to cost INR 35,000 crore. Officials say it will not only ease long-distance travel but also boost financial and logistic activities by connecting several key cities and industrial regions along its path.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).