New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched an internship programme that will offer young individuals a grassroots-level understanding of governance.

She described the Viksit Delhi Chief Minister's Internship Programme as more than a learning opportunity and a "covenant between Delhi and its youth", calling upon them not to remain bystanders but to step up as active co-creators of Delhi's future.

Speaking about the Internship Programme, she shared that 150 interns will be selected through a fair and transparent process to serve for a period of 89 days. Each intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. During the internship, participants will work closely with government officials, policymakers and community stakeholders, contributing to real-time projects that directly impact the lives of Delhi citizens, an official statement said.

She said that the programme is designed to offer young individuals a grassroots-level understanding of governance, spanning areas such as urban mobility, healthcare systems, waste management, and digital innovation.

She informed that interested candidates will begin by submitting an online application, which includes four short-answer questions designed to assess their understanding and intent. Based on the quality of these responses, 300 applicants will be shortlisted for the next stage, the statement added.

"These shortlisted candidates will then participate in a one-day intensive boot camp. This session will include learning modules and evaluation interactions with public leaders and domain experts, culminating in an essay-writing round. The final selection of 150 interns will be made on the basis of their essay performance and engagement during the boot camp", she added.

She shared that the programme will shape the journey of young participants in three phases. In the first phase, interns will receive training on the structure of the Delhi government, administration, policymaking, and key social issues, the statement said.

In the second phase, they will conduct fieldwork across all 70 Assembly constituencies, engaging with citizens to identify grassroots problems and propose practical solutions. In the third phase, they will be deputed to various departments, where they will work alongside senior officials to draft policy papers on ten major issues. Out of these, the top two policy documents will be presented directly to the Chief Minister, it added.

According to the chief minister, another key objective of this programme is to create 'Viksit Delhi Ambassadors'.

These selected young individuals will go on to promote the vision and policies of Viksit Delhi within their colleges, communities, and across social platforms. This internship aims to acquaint youth with the challenges of governance while giving them a platform to develop solution-oriented thinking, the statement said.

