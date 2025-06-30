Mumbai, June 30: The Indian Navy has invited applications for its 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) course starting in January 2026 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala in Kerala. This is a major Government Job (Sarkari Naukri) opportunity for unmarried male and female candidates seeking a career in the Armed Forces. The online application window for Indian Navy recruitment opens on June 30 and closes on July 14, 2025, on the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

As part of this Sarkari Naukri recruitment drive, the Indian Navy is offering 44 vacancies in its Executive and Technical branches, including up to 6 posts for women. Selected candidates will undergo a four-year B.Tech course and be commissioned as Permanent Officers upon completion. Scroll down to check the eligibility criteria, educational requirements, and steps to apply for Indian Navy B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme. Hiring Surge in India: White-Collar Jobs Sees 9% Growth YoY To Start FY 2025–26, Pharma, Realty and GCC Sectors Lead, Says Naukri Report.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Government Job:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Senior Secondary (10+2 pattern) or equivalent with a minimum 70% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM), and 50% in English in either Class X or XII.

JEE (Main) 2025:

Only candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) 2025 are eligible. Shortlisting for the SSB interview will be based on the All India Common Rank List (CRL) published by NTA.

Age Limit:

Applicants should be born between July 2, 2006, and January 1, 2009 (both dates inclusive).

How to Apply for Indian Navy Sarkari Job

Visit Indian Navy's official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Click on the online application link

Fill out the application form

Upload required documents

Submit and print the completed application

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for detailed information on eligibility, selection process, and training. The number of vacancies is tentative and subject to change based on training slot availability.

