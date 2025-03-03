New Delhi, March 3 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday inaugurated restored heritage structures at Sanjay Van as part of efforts to preserve and revive the city's rich heritage.

Speaking at the event, Saxena said, "We are committed to restoring heritage sites and handing them over to the people of Delhi so that they become active stakeholders in their preservation."

According to a statement from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), two historic structures and a well have been restored to their original glory.

"A water cascade has been installed in one of the restored structures, and the work has been carried out without disturbing the natural surroundings," it added.

The event was attended by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, area MLA Gajender Singh Yadav, and DDA Vice Chairman Vijay Kumar Singh.

The statement further stated that when the LG first visited Sanjay Van in May 2023, the site was in a state of neglect, with crumbling heritage structures surrounded by overgrown vegetation, dirt, and garbage.

Following his visit, efforts were initiated on a priority basis to restore the historic structures, enhance the environment, and revitalize the area, it said.

Saxena emphasised that the initiative is part of the government's broader vision to promote holistic development and improve the quality of life for Delhi residents.

