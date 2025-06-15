New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a basement of a residence in CR Park area here on Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The fire started in a kitchen rack in the basement and was reported to the DFS at 11.16 am, he added.

"We rushed two fire tenders on the spot and by the time the firefighters and police arrived at the scene, the occupants had already evacuated the premises safely. No injuries or damage was reported," said the officer.

