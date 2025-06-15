Mumbai, June 15: The Staff Selection Commission has begun the registration process for the SSC CGL Exam 2025. The registration process began on June 9, and the last date to apply is July 4. Candidates who are interested in applying for the SSC Combined Graduate Level examination can do so by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. It is worth noting that the last date to pay the application fee online is July 5.

The commission will open the correction window on July 9 and close it on July 11. The SCC CGL Tier I exam will be held from August 13 to August 30. The SSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 14,582 vacancies of various Group "B" and Group "C" posts in different Ministries/ Departments/Organisations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Candidates who are still interested in applying for the SSC CGL examination can check the required educational qualifications, age limits, and other details by checking the detailed notification available here. According to the Staff Selection Commission, the selection process will comprise a computer-based exam in two tiers—Tier I and Tier II. The Tier I exam will consist of Objective-Type and multiple-choice questions set in English and Hindi, except for English Comprehension.

The Commission also said that there would be a negative mark of 0.50 for each wrong answer. The application fee for the SSC CGL exam is INR 100. Women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and Ex-servicemen who are eligible for reservation have been exempted from paying the application fee.

Registered candidates whose applications will be provisionally accepted by the commission will be assigned roll numbers and issued Admission Certificates (AC) to appear for the Computer-based examination. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the SSC.

