Mumbai, June 15: As mid-June approaches, women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra continue to await clarity on the disbursement of their 12th installment, amounting to INR 1,500 for June 2025. The monthly financial aid will be provided via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). However, the government has not yet made the official announcement for the disbursement date for the 12th installment of Ladki Bahin Yojana.

This delay comes even as the 11th installment for May 2025 was recently disbursed, bringing some relief to beneficiaries. However, the 12th installment for June, amounting to INR 1,500, is still pending. While there is speculation that the June payment may also be credited shortly, no official confirmation has yet been issued by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare or the Maharashtra state government. Fraud in Ladki Bahin Yojana: 2,652 Maharashtra Government Employees ‘Misused’ Scheme, State To Recover INR 3.58 Crore.

Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Installment Date

Several local reports suggested that the payment of June 2025 will likely be deposited into respective bank accounts in the last week of June. No official announcement has been made so far.

Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday, June 11, rubbished claims that the state government diverted funds from other departments for the Ladki Bahin scheme, asserting that the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation was committed to safeguarding the vulnerable sections of society. Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Get Scrapped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Responds.

In the recent past, state Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat accused the Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department of high-handedness in what he termed as illegal diversion of funds from his department without his knowledge.

Acknowledging that the state was facing financial constraints due to the women-centric welfare scheme launched last year ahead of the assembly polls, the Shiv Sena minister had said the state government should better "shut" the Social Justice Department instead of periodic diversion of the allocated funds.

