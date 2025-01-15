New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two people, including a proclaimed offender, from south Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Deepak alias Katya (30) and Hemant alias Monty (25) were apprehended during a late-night patrol near Lado Sarai village, he said.

According to police, Deepak has more than 10 cases registered against him, including double murder, armed robbery and extortion. He was previously incarcerated in 2013, following an encounter. He has also been affiliated with a criminal gang and continued his activities after his release in 2022.

Hemant, a proclaimed offender, also has multiple cases registered against him, including murder, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team held them from the Saket area in south Delhi. They recovered two guns and eight live bullets from their possession, police added.

