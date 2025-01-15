Mumbai, January 15: In today's digital age, scams are becoming increasingly common, and one of the latest threats is "quishing." This scam involves the use of fake QR codes to deceive people into revealing personal information or making unauthorized payments, putting them at risk of identity theft and financial loss. Let's learn more about squishing scams and how to protect it.

Quishing scams have surged across India, with fraudsters leveraging QR code scanning and UPI systems to steal money, personal details, and even identities, all while leaving minimal digital traces behind. What fraudsters seek are sensitive details like account numbers, passwords, Social Security numbers, and other private information, which they use to drain your checking account or rack up charges on your credit cards.

What Is Quishing Scam? While phishing scams have been prevalent in India for years, quishing is a newer tactic scammers are using to steal money. In quishing, fraudsters create fake QR codes that lead victims to fraudulent websites, where they steal banking details. According to the Times of India, the number of complaints regarding UPI fraud has surged from 15,000 in 2022 to over 30,000 in 2023, with around half of these cases related to QR code scams. Phishing scams often begin with an email that appears to be from a trusted source, such as your bank or a government agency. The message usually warns you of a serious issue with your account and urges immediate action, using phrases like "Urgent: Please respond immediately" or "Your account requires attention." If you scan the QR provided in the email, you may be redirected to a fake website designed to look like the real one. On this site, you may be prompted to enter sensitive details like your account number, password, or personal information such as your mother's maiden name or Social Security number, all of which are used to steal your identity. How To Protect Yourself? To protect yourself from such scams, it's important to avoid scanning QR codes from unknown or suspicious sources, including those on social media, as they may contain harmful files. Additionally, refrain from clicking on unfamiliar links that appear after scanning a QR code, especially if the URL is shortened, unless you are confident in the source's credibility.

