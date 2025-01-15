Mumbai, January 15: Republic Day 2025 will be marked by the annual grand parade in New Delhi, showcasing the diversity and culture of India through various state tableaux. However, this year, some states' tableaux will be missing from the parade due to various reasons, including logistical challenges, technical issues, and specific government directives.

The tableau of the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, and Chandigarh have been chosen to participate in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, as per official sources. Republic Day 2025 Speech Ideas for Students: Inspirational Speeches in Hindi and English for Gantantra Diwas Competition in Schools (Watch Videos).

Which States’ Tableau Won’t Feature in Parade?

Odisha’s tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade has been rejected, disappointing many in the state who were eager to see it. Despite going through five rounds of the selection process, the Ministry of Defence decided not to include it in the parade. However, the tableau will still be showcased at the ‘Bharat Parv,’ an event organized by the Government of India, which will take place near the Red Fort in Delhi from January 26 to 31, 2025. This event is part of the broader Republic Day celebrations. Republic Day 2025: Air India Issues Travel Advisory to and From Delhi Ahead of 76th Republic Day; Check Details.

Selection Process for State Tableaux in Republic Day Parade

The selection process for state tableaux in the Republic Day Parade is a thorough and transparent procedure managed by the Ministry of Defence. Each year, proposals from states, Union Territories (UTs), and central ministries are invited, and a senior-level consultative meeting is held to discuss improvements in tableau quality. For RDC-2025, the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" was chosen, incorporating suggestions from states and UTs.

A series of meetings with an expert committee comprising professionals from various artistic fields, evaluates the tableaux based on creativity, uniqueness, balance between heritage and development, and overall aesthetics. While some tableaux are selected for the parade at Kartavya Path, others are invited to showcase their designs at the Bharat Parv near Red Fort. The entire process is merit-based, ensuring a fair and unbiased selection.

