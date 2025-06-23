New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has claimed to have busted an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate and arrested two men from Sarai Kale Khan area, officials said on Monday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Police seized 288 kilograms of cannabis from a truck, an official said on Monday. The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh, was recovered from a cavity inside the truck.

The accused were identified as Mukesh Dahiya (39) and Rajesh Dahiya (29), both residents of Sonipat.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"On June 22, a team laid a trap near Shamshad Ghat in Sarai Kale Khan and intercepted the truck. During the search, 139 plastic bags containing the narcotics were recovered from the hidden compartment," said the officer.

The accused were taken into custody on the spot. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the cannabis was sourced from Odisha and was being transported to the national capital for distribution.

The syndicate had an operational route covering Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi-NCR.

Mukesh Dahiya, the owner of the truck, had purchased the vehicle in March after working as a driver for several years. His younger accomplice, Rajesh has been working as a commercial truck driver for the past eight to nine years.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)