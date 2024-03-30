New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in the city was 21.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, it said.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks To Remain Closed for 14 Days Next Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

The humidity oscillated between 64 per cent and 39 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with gusty winds on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 and 20 degrees Celsius, it said.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 FAQs: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is There a Bank Holiday on Good Friday? Here’s All You Need To Know.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 182 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi recorded its warmest day this year on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)