New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Three men were arrested after a Trilokpuri resident died here on Friday, a day after being grievously injured in a brawl between two groups in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, police said.

During the brawl, that occurred on Thursday Mahesh, from Trilokpuri, was left critically injured, police said in a statement said, adding that he died on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Following his death, an FIR was registered and further investigation was launched, leading to arrest of three suspects -- Rakesh alias Guddu (40), Jitender (38) and Rajkumar (40), it said.

All three are residents of Indra Camp in Trilokpuri, it added.

