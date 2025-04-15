New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) With a sunny, clear sky on Tuesday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal, the weather office said.

In its week-long weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not predicted any heatwave conditions but has forecast strong surface winds for the upcoming days.

Delhi's minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, it said.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 52 and 34 per cent during the day, a Met official said.

The weather department has forecast strong winds for Wednesday as well, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 39 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 180, falling in the 'moderate' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

