New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The NaMo Kabbadi tournament hosted by the Kisan Morcha of BJP's Delhi unit will conclude on December 15 with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur in attendance, a party statement said on Thursday.

The Kisan Morcha of the BJP is holding NaMo Kabbadi tournaments across the country since November, it said.

In Delhi, the tournament kickstarted in North West Delhi on November 26. The tournament was held in all 14 districts and will conclude at Najafgarh, Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sehrawat said.

He said apart from Thakur, Kisan Morcha national president Rajkumar chahar and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva will be present as guests at the conclusion of the tournament.

