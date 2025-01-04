Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) A 35-year-old man from Badlapur in Thane district committed suicide by setting himself on fire after he lost his job as a watchman, police said on Saturday.

Santosh Sawant doused himself in kerosene on Thursday morning and set himself on fire. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, an official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating.

