Delhi, January 4: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a recruitment drive for 150 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts for Trade Finance Officers. Eligible candidates can apply online through SBI’s official website, sbi.co.in, from January 3 to January 23, 2025.

Applicants are encouraged to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Invites Applications for 600 Probationary Officer Vacancies, Apply Online at sbi.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a government-recognized university or institution. Additionally, candidates must possess a Certificate in Forex issued by IIBF, valid by December 31, 2024. RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs Notification Issued by Railway Recruitment Boards, 32,438 Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Important Dates and Other Details.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process includes shortlisting and an interview, carrying 100 marks. The qualifying marks for the interview will be determined by the bank. Final merit lists will be prepared in descending order based on interview scores. If multiple candidates achieve the same cut-off score, their ranking will be based on age, with older candidates placed higher.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is INR 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt from the fee. Payments can be made online using Debit/Credit cards or Internet Banking. Transaction charges, if applicable, must be borne by the candidates.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Visit SBI’s official website at sbi.co.in.

Click on the “Careers” link and navigate to “Current Openings.”

Select the “SBI SCO Recruitment 2025” link.

Register, log in, and complete the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and print the application for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to apply promptly and review detailed instructions on SBI’s website.

