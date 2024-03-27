New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Wednesday notified a policy for general authorisation for the export of certain telecommunication-related and information security-related items under a SCOMET category to grant one-time bulk licences.

A detailed procedure for these authorisations has also been notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

Special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment and technologies (SCOMET) items are dual-use goods.

"The policy for general authorisation for export of telecommunication-related items under SCOMET category...and export of information security items under SCOMET category...to grant one-time bulk licences for these items has been notified," the DGFT said in a notification.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

The applicant exporter will have to submit an application for getting a one-time license through the online SCOMET portal and attach the information in the prescribed format.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)