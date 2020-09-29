Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Agro-chemical company Dhanuka Agritech on Tuesday said it has partnered with intelligent farming platform Gramophone to provide crop solutions to farmers.

Under this partnership, Dhanuka will provide its agronomy expertise and world-class technology on the Gramophone platform for farmers to get direct and easy access to affordable crop intensive technology, the company said in a statement.

During the pandemic, the advent of digital technology adoption became necessary and this initiative expanded its reach to benefit the farming community with digitised solutions, it said.

With over 5,30,000 farmers on board, it will provide the entire exclusive farm management with a personalised and easy to use digitised approach.

"This association will help us to reach deeper markets and pave the way for better yields for farmers across the country. We will continue to bring innovation in our solutions and provide an all-inclusive seamless experience to farmers in India," Gramophone CEO and co-founder Tauseef Khan said.

Gramophone is on a mission to create a future of farming that puts 'Farmers First' by democratising knowledge, building transparency in transactions and creating a connected ecosystem for farmers' business, Khan added.

"We are extending its foot and collaborating with multiple alternate channel partners like Gramophone to increase its reach to farmers and use technology to support farmers to directly access latest Agri input services," Dhanuka Agritech National Marketing Head Partha Sengupta said.

The collaboration will deliver agronomic intelligence at the convenience of delivery of agri inputs like seeds, crop protection and crop nutrition products.

This will improve the quality by helping farmers attain the best quality inputs for better yields.

