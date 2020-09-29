Apple iPhone 12 & iPhone Mini are rumoured to be launched on October 13, 2020. The Cupertino based smartphone maker will hold an online event where it will unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 12 series. This piece of the information was released by a known tipster 'Jon Prosser' on Twitter. According to Jon, iPhone 12 Mini is the final marketing name. Last week, the mini iPhone came into light when another tipster named 'Lovetodream' tweeted about it. iPhone 12 Mini is speculated to be as the base variant of the iPhone 12 series. Apple iPhone 12 Series Likely to Be Launched on October 13, 2020: Report.

According to Jon Prosser, iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Mini will arrive in three storage configurations - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB. The storage options on iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max will start from 128GB.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th The shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4 (Definitely the final marketing name) -64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1 -64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

Prosser also tweeted that first shipment of iPhone 12 units will reach to distributers on October 5, 2020. In an older tweet, Jon revealed that pre-orders for iPhone 12 series will start on October 16, 2020, & the handsets will reach stores on October 23, 2020.

In terms of specifications, iPhone 12 Pro is likely to feature a 6.1-inch or a 6.7-inch screen size & might carry a refresh rate of 120Hz. iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 whereas the iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro Max models are likely to be priced around $1,100-$1,200.

