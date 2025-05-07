Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) DHL Express on Wednesday announced relocating its service centre at Agra in UP to a larger 3,900 square feet facility that is strategically situated and expected to enhance operational efficiency of an export market which is a vital hub for the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

The upgraded facility features a motorised conveyor system designed for the reweighing of conveyable goods (COY), which enhances processing efficiency during peak periods, DHL Express said.

The current expansion and relocation is a part of DHL's broader strategy to strengthen the north India network through strategic facility upgrades, which also aligns with the newly launched 'Strategy 2030: Accelerating Sustainable Growth', the company said.

The MSME sector in Agra comprises diverse industries, from traditional handicrafts such as Zari Zardozi and marble carvings to contemporary manufacturing, including leather goods, footwear, and handicrafts.

DHL's new facility has dedicated parking spaces for pickup and delivery vehicles, a separate non-conveyable goods area, and increased processing space. This configuration ensures better on-route productivity while helping Agra's exporters maintain their competitive advantage in global markets through market-leading transit times, DHL Express said.

Additionally, in 2025, through DHL Express India's partnership with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, DHL will begin its outreach to facilitate capacity-building sessions, trainings, and workshops for the MSMEs of Agra, it said, adding this cross-border e-commerce exports promotion plan will equip Indian MSMEs with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in the international e-commerce market.

"The new service centre allows linehaul departures to leave up to 30 minutes earlier for onward air connections from the Delhi gateway. This helps us maintain DHL's 98.1 per cent transit time service commitment from this service centre," said R S Subramanian, Senior Vice President for South Asia at DHL Express.

"The new Agra service centre provides immediate efficiency improvements and can handle significant year-over-year volume growth through 2033, ensuring long-term service stability for this market," said Peter Bardens, Senior Vice President for Network Operations (Asia Pacific), DHL Express.

In December last year, the company relocated and expanded its service centres in Chandigarh and Ludhiana, Punjab.

