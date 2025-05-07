Hyderabad, May 7: Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have made Karachi Bakery in Visakhapatnam once again a target for protests. The bakery, which has operated under the name "Karachi" for decades, is facing calls from local groups to change its name, citing its association with Karachi, a city in Pakistan. This marks yet another chapter in the ongoing debate over the brand’s name, with similar controversies emerging in the past.

Amid these tensions, it's worth revisiting the history of this beloved bakery. While it has faced criticism for its name, Karachi Bakery has been an integral part of India’s culinary landscape since its establishment. So, who founded this famous bakery, and how did it rise to prominence? Let's delve into the history of the Karachi Bakery and explore its roots, cultural significance, and the man behind its creation. Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Including My Son, Avenged, Says Syed Adil Hussain Shah's Father Hyder Shah After Launch of Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

Karachi Bakery Row in Vizag

Yo Vizag people! 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ You were fine till recent know? What nonsense are you doing now? Vandalised Karachi Bakery because Karachi is in Pakistan aa??!!! 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ When did you all lose your minds that you couldn’t even do a basic google search to know who owns Karachi Bakery?… pic.twitter.com/3wLNjZpamF — Revathi (@revathitweets) May 6, 2025

Karachi Bakery in Trouble Over Name

Pulwama or Pahalgam, poor Karachi bakery is a favourite target. According to a statement they have put out multiple times, it was founded by Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India during the partition. The brand was established in 1953, an Indian company based out of Hyderabad — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) May 6, 2025

Protest Erupts Outside Karachi Bakery

All those who are protesting against Karachi Bakery 😒 in the aftermath of #PahalgamTerroristAttack, should instead be sent to the borders to fight the enemy. Ditto happened after the Pulwama attack, there were protests outside Hyderabad outlets. Little did they know that the… — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) May 6, 2025

Who Is the Founder of Karachi Bakery? Know the Brief History of Hyderabad's Iconic Bakery

Karachi Bakery, a beloved Indian brand, was founded in 1953 by Khanchand Ramnani, a Sindhi Hindu migrant who relocated to Hyderabad from Karachi during the 1947 Partition. He named the bakery after his hometown to honour his roots. The first outlet was established in Moazzam Jahi Market, Hyderabad, where Ramnani introduced unique recipes that quickly gained popularity. The bakery became renowned for its signature fruit biscuits, Osmania biscuits, and plum cakes, drawing customers from across the city. Operation Sindoor: What Wives of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims Say About India's Precision Strike at Terrorists Camps in Pakistan (Watch Videos).

Today, Khanchand Ramnani's descendants, including his son Lekhraj Ramnani and his grandchildren, carry forward the legacy of Karachi Bakery. Under their stewardship, the bakery has expanded its presence across India, with outlets in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai. Despite facing occasional controversies regarding its name, the Ramnani family remains committed to preserving the bakery's authentic roots and quality products.

