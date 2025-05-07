Delhi, May 7: In light of escalating tensions with Pakistan following India's precision airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK under Operation Sindoor, civil defence mock drills will be conducted across 244 districts today, May 7, at 4 PM. This nationwide drill comes just hours after the military response to the brutal April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives. The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed states to carry out these preparedness exercises to enhance public readiness during hostile scenarios such as air raids or blackouts. Blackouts Likely Tomorrow, May 07, During Civil Defence Mock Drills? Crash Blackout Measures To Be Tested As India Carries Out Nationwide Security Drill, Here's What Will Happen.

The exercise dubbed "Operation Abhyaas", one of the largest in decades, aims to train civilians, students, and emergency responders in coordinated action during potential war-like situations. From blackout protocols to evacuation rehearsals, the drills are designed to build awareness and ensure swift response in times of crisis. Citizens are urged to cooperate fully and treat the simulation with seriousness to avoid confusion or panic. Let’s go over the do's and don’ts to follow during the mock drills starting at 4 PM. Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

Do's During Mock Drills

Familiarise yourself with the sound of sirens: long wails for an air-raid alert and short bursts for an all-clear. Head to the nearest shelter immediately if you're outdoors when the siren sounds (e.g., basements, underground parking). Keep an emergency kit ready with essentials like a flashlight, first aid supplies, water, snacks, and important contacts. Practice blackout measures by turning off lights, covering windows with thick curtains, and disabling light-emitting devices. Help neighbours, particularly children and the elderly, to ensure they’re included in the drill. Report any unusual or suspicious activity to authorities or drill supervisors. Follow all instructions from trainers and authorities to ensure a smooth and effective drill.

Don’ts During Mock Drills

Do not use mobile phones for non-emergency purposes to keep communication lines clear. Avoid taking photos or videos during the drill. Do not share information about the drill or your location on social media. Do not enter restricted areas or locations under camouflage by authorities. Do not ignore sirens or official instructions - this is a critical part of the exercise. Do not leave lights on or use visible lighting during the blackout phase of the drill. Avoid panic or confusion - remember, this is a practice to improve preparedness.

Under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, such drills form a core part of India’s passive defence strategy, aimed at preparing civilians for hostile emergencies like air raids or wartime threats. As the civil defence mock drills unfold across the nation, it is essential for every citizen to participate actively and responsibly. The drills are designed to enhance India’s preparedness for emergencies, including airstrikes, blackouts, and evacuations, with a focus on safeguarding both civilians and infrastructure. While certain areas may experience temporary blackouts and sirens, the exercise aims to strengthen the nation's overall resilience in the face of potential threats.

