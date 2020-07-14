Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Tuesday announced the rollout of 1000th BS VI-compliant truck from its Oragadam plant near Chennai.

1000th BharatBenz heavy-duty (HD) is one of the over 1,500 BS VI-compliant vehicles DICV has manufactured in the last few months despite the ongoing lockdown, the company said.

Last year, it had announced making India a global export hub for the BS-VI emission norms compliant trucks and buses.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing & Sales and Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said: “Since premiering our new BharatBenz portfolio of BSVI-compliant trucks and buses in January, we have been steadily increasing our lead in the industry. This is proved again now as we celebrate the production of our 1000th BSVI-compliant HD truck.”

* * * * * Omega Healthcare appoints Kannan Sugantharaman as CFO *

Omega Healthcare Management Services, an offshore provider of tech-enabled services and solutions in the global healthcare service sector, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kannan Sugantharaman as chief financial officer (CFO).

Sugantharaman will be spearheading the finance functions at Omega across India, the Philippines and the US, Omega Healthcare said in a statement.

"He will play a critical role in shaping the next phase of the company as we embark on several new strategic initiatives that ultimately drive superior business outcomes to our clients,” Omega Healthcare Co-Founder and CEO Gopi Natarajan said.

A chartered accountant with an MBA from Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, Sugantharaman has over 21 years of experience in finance operations, where he held leadership positions, the company said.

