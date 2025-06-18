New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a special drive against those who have defaced metro walls and structures with posters, banners, and graffiti, following the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's instructions, according to a statement.

Delhi Metro has filed an FIR against 53 individuals and organisations along with their registered mobile numbers. So far, 327 sites across the metro network have been cleared of illegally placed posters and banners, the statement said.

The DMRC has constituted a special monitoring team that is keeping a close watch on metro stations and related structures.

Delhi Metro has also ensured that after cleaning, metro walls will be coated with special anti-carbonation paint to reduce the risk of future damage, the statement said.

Plans are underway to decorate select metro station walls with artistic designs to enhance visual appeal, it added.

"Delhi Metro is the pride of our capital. It is everyone's responsibility to keep it clean and beautiful. This move by Delhi Metro will not only preserve its aesthetic value but also raise awareness among citizens that defacing public property is unacceptable," Gupta said.

The chief minister had also earlier emphasised that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against unauthorised posters, banners, garbage and debris on public property.

"Every department and officer will be held accountable, and with proper coordination, the campaign to keep Delhi clean and beautiful will move forward with full force," she added.

Gupta added that departments like PWD, MCD, NDMC and others can no longer shift responsibility, as joint accountability has now been clearly established at every level.

She also appealed to the people of Delhi to refrain from damaging metro property and actively support the campaign. "Delhi belongs to all of us, and keeping it clean and beautiful is our shared responsibility. And such strict activities would continue," she stressed.

