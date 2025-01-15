Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for hitting a five-month-old dog with a speeding vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred on January 4 outside Sahakar Nagar Post Office in Bengaluru. The complaint was filed by a group of residents from Sahakar Nagar against the unidentified man.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Parade: Which State’s Tableaux Won’t Feature in Parade on Kartavya Path and Why.

According to the complainants, at approximately 12.35 am, a vehicle was seen speeding recklessly along the road. The vehicle struck a five-month-old puppy, causing severe injuries. Instead of stopping to check on or help the injured animal, the driver of the vehicle continued driving, they added.

The injured puppy, crying in pain, retreated into a nearby drain, and the complainants said they could only retrieve its body the next day.

Also Read | What Is Quishing? How It Works and How To Protect Yourself From These Scams.

The incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

Incidentally, the Bengaluru police had arrested a man on January 10, also for running over a sleeping stray dog. The 35-year-old accused was also caught on CCTV, and the police acted after the CCTV footage went viral. He was later released on bail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)