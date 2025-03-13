New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to company dealers rose 1.9 per cent year-on-year to 3,77,689 units in February, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

The total passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,70,786 units in February 2024.

Total two-wheeler dispatches, however, witnessed a dip of 9 per cent year-on-year to 13,84,605 units last month.

Total sales stood at 15,20,761 units in February last year.

