New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will soon roll out mandatory quality control and safety standards for a number of household electrical appliances, a senior official said on Thursday.

The move is aimed at containing the import of sub-standard goods from countries like China and boost domestic manufacturing.

Also Read | GST Council Likely To Exempt IGST on Cancer Drug Import, Fix 5% Tax on Refreshments Served in Multiplex.

These products, which are divided under six categories, include Vacuum Cleaners, Electrical Shavers Hair, Massage Appliances, Electric Steam Cookers, Electric Heating Tools, Electric Coffee Makers, and Electric Food Processors.

Most of the imports are coming from China.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Attends Reception Onboard INS Trishul Along With Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

As many as 85 standards will be covered under one quality control order for safety of household, commercial and similar electrical appliances, Joint Secretary in the DPIIT Sanjiv told PTI.

He said that the move will help in addressing safety concerns about these products.

Sanjiv also held a stakeholder consultation meeting to discuss on the draft order, which is in public domain for comments, for these appliances.

More than 50 stakeholders from BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), industry associations, different ministries and industry participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the move, the industry urged for the creation of adequate testing labs for these products.

The DPIIT has floated the draft control order for these products after consulting the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

"Public is welcome to give their suggestions on this," Sanjiv said.

According to the draft order, the norms would apply to all electrical appliances intended for household, commercial or similar applications with rated voltage not exceeding 250V single-phase ac or 415V three-phase ac.

Once the order is rolled out, these items cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS mark.

The department is working hard to promote manufacturing of high-quality products in the country.

The quality norms for helping sectors such as toys. Imports of toys have reduced significantly and exports have jumped.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)