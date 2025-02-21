Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital has roped in batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador, the city-headquartered eye care provider said on Friday.

For over two decades, the hospital has been performing 100 free eye surgeries annually under its '100 Centuries, 100 Patients' initiative as a tribute to Tendulkar, who received the Bharat Ratna award from the government in 2014.

"We are honoured to have Sachin Tendulkar as our brand ambassador. His association marks a new chapter in our journey of excellence in eye care. For over two decades, our hospital has been performing 100 free eye surgeries annually as a tribute to him. His unparalleled legacy in cricket, as the only player to score 100 centuries, aligns with our mission to achieve the best in healthcare," said the hospital's chairman, Professor Dr Amar Agarwal, in a company statement on Friday.

The association between Tendulkar and the hospital was marked by the launch of two television commercials.

"I am delighted to collaborate with Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital once again. Years ago, I had the honour of inaugurating their facility in Bengaluru, where the team pledged to provide free eye surgeries to those in need. It feels like we have come full circle with this association," Tendulkar was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Together we look forward to spreading awareness about the importance of eye care across India and the world," Tendulkar added.

