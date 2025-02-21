Famous People Born on February 21: February 21 is the birthdate of several notable figures across various fields. Acclaimed actor Alan Rickman, known for his iconic roles in Harry Potter and Die Hard, was born on this day. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, famous for I Know What You Did Last Summer, and filmmaker Jordan Peele, known for Get Out and Nope, also share this birthday. Other notable names include Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones, Elliot Page, Joe Alwyn, Ashley Greene, and Vedhika. Historical figures like Shah Waliullah Dehlawi, along with artists like Vijay Prakash, Smita Bansal, Shashank Arora, and Parineeta Borthakur, also mark this day. 21 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jennifer Love Hewitt Alan Rickman Jordan Peele Sophie Turner Elliot Page Joe Alwyn Ashley Greene Vedhika Shah Waliullah Dehlawi (1703-1762) Vijay Prakash Smita Bansal Shashank Arora Parineeta Borthakur Michael Slater Sridharan Sriram Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on February 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).