Hyderabad, Oct 28 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was up by 12 per cent at Rs 1,112.80 crore as against Rs 992 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2022 Date: Know History, Celebration and Significance of Observing 67th Formation Day of the Heart of India.

Revenues during the quarter under discussion were up by nine per cent to Rs 6,305.70 crore compared to Rs 5,215.40 crore in the first quarter of FY '22.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 Date: Know the History and Significance of How and When the Food Bowl of South India Was Formed.

Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman and MD, G V Prasad said, "We are pleased with the strong financial performance in the current quarter, driven by the launch of Lenalidomide capsules in the US market. Our focus is to build a robust pipeline with products that improve affordability and access to patients globally.

We continue to progress well in our productivity, innovation and sustainability agenda."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)