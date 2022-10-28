The 'Heart of India', Madhya Pradesh celebrates its day of creation annually as MP Foundation Day on November 1. The observance is marked with great alacrity in the central Indian state. The region is the second-largest state of India which was formed by amalgamating the erstwhile Central Provinces CP and Berar, Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal. From media, sports and politics to education, tourism and economy, Madhya Pradesh has many stories to tell. The state shares its formation day with five other Indian regions, including Chattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, and Haryana, on the same day. Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, November 1. This article will give you a brief about how MP came into existence in a timeline and why the regional event is given so much importance. Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi, Haryana Day, Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, Punjab Day, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Day – India Celebrates Formation of 7 States.

Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day History & Significance

In the 18th century, the Maratha Empire dominated significant states. Post the Anglo-Maratha Wars in the 19th century, the region split into many princely states under British rule. They incorporated into the Central Provinces and Berar and the Central India Agency. Madhya Pradesh was created with Nagpur as its capital after India gained independence. The region then included the southern parts of the present-day MP and the northeastern portion of today's Maharashtra.

Later in the year 1956, these states were reorganised and the territories were united with the states of Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal to form the new Madhya Pradesh state we all call the 'Heart of India' today. On the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Statehood Day, numerous functions at the community level are held by the state government. The series of programmes include prize distribution ceremonies, cultural activities and sports competitions.

