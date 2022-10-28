Andhra Pradesh is a state in the southeastern coastal region of India which is often called the 'Food Bowl of the South.' Considered the eighth largest state of India, AP is known for its major Buddhist pilgrimage sites and learning centres in the country. One may see various chaityas, stupas and monastery ruins in the region. Precious stones like Koh-i-Noor and globally known diamonds from Kollur Mine are found in the land of Andhra Pradesh. The south Indian state came into existence on 1 November 1956. The date has a special significance for the Andhra people. Every year folks celebrate Andhra Pradhesh Foundation Day on the same date with incredible passion. Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 falls on Tuesday, 1 November. Let's learn more about the history and importance of Andhra Pradesh Day 2022 in detail. Tourism in India: Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh Set to Become Picturesque Ballooning, 'Glamping' Destination (See Photos).

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day History & Significance

The state of Andhra Pradesh came into existence in 1956 with the amalgamation of the then-existing region of Andhra and Hyderabad. At the time of the Colonial rule, AP was a part of the Madras Province. As a result of the demand of the Andhras for a separate state, the carving of the new state, which is the regions of Rayalaseema and Andhra, took place in the year 1953. The state became the first region to be found on a linguistic basis. On 1 November 1956, Andhra State was merged with the Telugu-speaking areas of the Hyderabad State to form Andhra Pradesh. In 1956, Telangana was added. But in 2014, Telangana was carved out to form a separate state. Yearly, folks celebrate Andhra Pradesh Statehood Day to observe the anniversary of the day the state came into existence. Various cultural programmes and community get-togethers are organized on the event day to celebrate the people, culture and history of Andhra Pradesh.

