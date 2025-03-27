Maharajganj (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) A 60-year-old Dutch national was arrested while he was allegedly trying to cross over to India without a visa and on valid documents in the Sonauli area on the Indo-Nepal Border, officials said on Thursday.

Palas Johannes Theodorus who was on his way to India from Nepal was nabbed during a routine checking-in by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the Sonauli area.

They found that he had his Netherlands passport but no Indian visa papers and no valid documents, Additional Superintendent of Police, Atish Kumar Singh said.

The passport of the Netherlands is valid till 16 March 2028. Nepal's tourist visa has been found valid till May 31, 2025, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Atish Kumar Singh said that legal action is being taken against Theordorus. He is being questioned. The police are also investigating whether he was connected to any criminal activity and what his modus operandi was for entering India.

A case has been registered and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed of the matter, Singh added.

