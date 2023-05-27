Thane, May 27 (PTI) Banned e-cigarettes and hookahs worth Rs 72,190 were seized from a shop in Naya Nagar area of Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The 32-year-old owner of the shop has been arrested and further probe into the case was underway, MBVV police's central crime unit senior inspector Rahul Rakh said.

