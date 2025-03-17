Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his teenage son died when a roadways bus hit their e-rickshaw in the Anupgarh area of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Monday, police said.

Four people were also injured.

Anupgarh SHO Ishwar Prasad said e-rickshaw driver Chhinder Singh and his son Jaspreet Singh (18) died in the accident.

He said the bus veered out of control after its tyre burst and hit the e-rickshaw, injuring all six people in the vehicle.

The injured were admitted to the government hospital in Anupgarh where doctors declared Chhinder Singh and his son dead.

Two injured, whose condition was critical, were referred to Suratgarh for higher treatment.

