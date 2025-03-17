Hyderabad, March 17: The Telangana government has launched the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme to offer self-employment loans to youth from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities. Online applications are open today, March 17. The website www.tgobmmsnew.cgg.gov.in will remain active until April 5.

Notably, a similar program to support SC and ST youth was introduced in 2013 by the then Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh but was later discontinued during the BR's administration. According to the official notification, eligible applicants can receive financial aid of up to Rs 3 lakh to establish self-employment ventures.

The application details are available on the official portal (tgobmms.cgg.gov.in). SC, ST, and BC Welfare Corporations have also released separate guidelines outlining eligibility and selection criteria.

How To Apply for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme

Visit the TSOBMMS Portal to apply for the Telangana Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme.

Click on “Apply Now” on the homepage.

Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Review the information and click “Submit” to complete the process.

Click on "Check Status" on the homepage.

Enter the required details in the designated fields.

Eligibility for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme

The citizens must be a permanent resident of Telangana state.

The citizens must be young citizens.

The citizens must be currently unemployed.

The young citizens must belong to SC, ST, OBC, or a minority community

The portal is accessible on both desktop and mobile devices, ensuring convenience for users to apply or check services from anywhere. Its user-friendly interface makes the application process simple and hassle-free.

