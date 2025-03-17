Oxford, March 17: An Indian historian, Manikarnika Dutta, at Oxford is facing an unexpected threat of deportation from the UK due to her research commitments abroad. The Home Office has ruled that she exceeded the allowed number of days outside the country, which could jeopardise her stay. Dutta, who has resided in the UK for over a decade, had been conducting essential research on British imperial history in India, a task that required access to crucial archives.

Despite her significant academic contributions, the bureaucratic rules regarding residency have put her future in the UK at risk. Despite her vital research trips being directly linked to her academic commitments, the Home Office has questioned her eligibility for long-term residence. Let's find out who Manikarnika Dutta is and why she is facing deportation from the UK.

Who is Manikarnika Dutta?

Originally from India, 37-year-old historian Manikarnika Dutta moved to the UK in 2012 to pursue a Master’s degree in the History of Science, Medicine, and Technology at the University of Oxford, funded by a Wellcome Trust Master's studentship. Dutta continued her academic journey with doctoral research and held prestigious positions at both Oxford and the University of Bristol. Currently, she is an Assistant Professor at University College Dublin in Ireland, where she specialises in British imperial history, focusing on archival research and post-colonial studies.

Dutta has lived in the UK for over a decade, and throughout this time, she has contributed significantly to academic research. She has published work in prominent journals and attended numerous international conferences, making her a well-respected scholar in her field. Alongside her academic achievements, Dutta has also built a life in the UK with her husband, Dr Souvik Naha, a senior lecturer at the University of Glasgow, living in south London for the past 10 years.

Why is Manikarnika Dutta Facing Deportation?

Manikarnika Dutta is facing deportation from the UK due to her prolonged research visits to India, which exceeded the number of days permitted by UK immigration laws. The Home Office has ruled that she was abroad for 691 days, which is over the allowed limit of 548 days for those applying for indefinite leave to remain (ILR). These research trips, essential for her academic work, were not optional. Dutta needed access to historical archives in India for her studies on British imperial history.

Without these critical visits, she could not complete her research, meet the academic requirements of her institutions, or maintain her visa status. Dutta applied for ILR in October 2024, based on her long residence in the UK. While her husband’s application was approved, hers was rejected due to the overstay. Despite the fact that her trips were essential to her academic career, the Home Office has maintained its decision. She is now in the process of a legal challenge against this ruling.

